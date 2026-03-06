ANDERSON SPIDER SILVA Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paramount+ has set the worldwide release of the original Brazilian series Anderson Spider Silva. Nominated for an International Emmy Award in the Best Miniseries category, the series is now available on the streaming platform across Latin America, including Brazil, and all other markets where the service operates, with availability in the United States beginning on March 7.

The series chronicles Anderson’s path to becoming one of the most important athletes in the sport of MMA. Born in São Paulo and raised by his aunt and uncle on the outskirts of Curitiba, Anderson faced a challenging childhood and found in martial arts a transformative path. From an early age, he practiced Taekwondo, Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai, disciplines in which he earned black belts.

The series stars William Nascimento, Bruno Vinicius, and Caetano Vieira portraying Anderson Silva in his adult, teenage, and childhood phases, respectively. The renowned singer and actor Seu Jorge plays the fighter’s uncle, while Tatiana Tiburcio portrays Anderson’s aunt, both responsible for his upbringing. The cast also includes Douglas Silva, Jean Paulo Campos, Jeniffer Dias, Larissa Nunes, Milhem Cortaz, and Vaneza Oliveira.

The production follows his journey from his first steps in the sport to his entry into the professional fighting world, highlighting the achievement of his first title in Japan, a decisive milestone in his international rise.

Anderson Spider Silva heralds from Pródigo Filmes, with Beto Gauss and Francesco Civita as producers, and Caito Ortiz as the showrunner/director.

Photo Credit: Paramount+