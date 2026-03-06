Video: Harvey Guillén Talks Making Broadway Debut in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW





Actor Harvey Guillén is set to make his Broadway debut in the highly anticipated revival of The Rocky Horror Show, which begins previews this month. During a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor shared his excitement for the milestone.

"I grew up wanting to do musicals," he recalled. "I remember when I was in college, I used my first scholarship check that I got to buy a ticket to New York. I did not buy my books or my tap shoes."

The production will play at Studio 54, which Guillén feels is a magical place. "You can feel the energy. Sam Pinkleton, our amazing director, took us, and we could feel the ancestors. It was like magic in the air," he shared.

Best known for his role in another horror comedy, What We Do in the Shadows, Guillén will play the dual role of Eddie and Dr. Scott in the show, which he feels is still relevant. "This musical has been around for a while, and it still resonates with audiences because of the message... It's okay to be different." Check out the full interview now.

The Rocky Horror Show will begin previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, with direction by Tony Award winne Sam Pinkleton, will be led by Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, High-Rise, Backstairs Billy) as “Frank-N-Furter” making his Broadway debut.

The cast will also include Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch as “Narrator;” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray as “Riff Raff;" Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award [formerly known as the SAG Award] winner Stephanie Hsu as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as “Magenta” making her Broadway debut; Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera as “Rocky” making his Broadway debut; and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia” making her Broadway debut. The cast will also include: Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show will feature choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS