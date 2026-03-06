Lucas and Arthur Jussen Return to the Oslo Opera House This Month

🎭 NEW! Norway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Norway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dutch pianist brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen will return to the Oslo Opera House! Experience them in a whole new way – in a powerful combination with two percussionists. The performance is set for 15 March.

The Dutch duo, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, has been playing piano together their whole lives and has enjoyed a remarkable career since childhood. They have won two Edison Awards, the Dutch version of the Grammy Awards, and were the first Dutch performers to sign a contract with the prestigious record label Deutsche Grammophon.

The brothers are intimately familiar with each other’s musical language, and their energetic interaction is often highlighted. The Boston Globe, for example, wrote that they play like a single organism.

The Jussen brothers performed at the Oslo Opera House in 2024. On this occasion, you can experience them like never before – with the special combination of two pianos and two percussionists on stage. Together with award-winning multi-percussionists Alexej Gerassimez and Emil Kuyumcuyan, the pianist brothers explore musical boundaries in an exuberant concert that pulsates with rhythm and energy.

The four-piece ensemble performs a set that swings from innovative compositions to captivating glimpses of American music history. Minimalist pioneer Steve Reich's playful, mesmerising piece Quartet is joined by Paul Lansky's exploratory Textures, and Beyond Stickability – a breakneck virtuosic percussion piece written by Gerassimez, who also takes to the stage.

After the intermission, we’re transported to the USA with Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue, a piece that defined the Jazz Age. Broadway musical magic then fills the Main Stage with Leonard Bernstein's colourful Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, before the evening concludes with a musical adrenaline rush in the form of John Adams' exhilarating Short Ride in a Fast Machine.

Programme

Steve Reich Quartet, III. Satz fast

Paul Lansky Textures (selection)

Alexej Gerassimez Beyond Stickability (Percussion Duo)

Intermission

Georg Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue (Piano Duo)

Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances

John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine

