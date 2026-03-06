Video: Grace Meets Rocky in New Clip From PROJECT HAIL MARY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new clip has been released from Project Hail Mary, the highly anticipated science fiction film. In the clip, Dr. Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, meets the alien creature called "Rocky," played by Drama Desk-winning puppeteer James Ortiz.

The movie follows Grace, a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. Reluctantly, he begins his mission to save his planet with Rocky's help.

Ortiz, who serves as both the performer and voice for the creature, has had a storied career on the stage, including designing Milky White in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods and the dinosaur puppets in Lincoln Center's The Skin of Our Teeth.

Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, and Priya Kansara. Based on the novel by Andy Weir and with a screenplay by Drew Goddard, the movie will arrive in theaters on March 20, 2026.