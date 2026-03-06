Photos: Behind the Scenes of INTO THE WOODS at the Bridge Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

London Theatre Company has released behind the scenes photography from Into the Woods as the show celebrates 100 performances and 11 Olivier Award nominations. Check out the photos below!

The major new production, directed by Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, plays the Bridge Theatre until Saturday 30 May 2026.

The cast are Valda Aviks as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer as Cinderella’s Father, Katie Brayben (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Baker’s Wife, Bella Brown as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May as Cinderella, Kate Fleetwood (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as the Witch, Jo Foster (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as Jack, Michael Gould as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jennifer Hepburn as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hana Ichijo as Lucinda, Julie Jupp as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood, Hughie O’Donnell as the Steward, Jamie Parker (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Musical) as the Baker, Oliver Savile (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf and Rhys Whitfield as Rapunzel’s Prince. Completing the cast are Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew, Jacob Fowler, Sophie Linder-Lee and Chloe Saracco.