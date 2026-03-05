Video/Photos: Netflix Debuts Trailer and Rehearsal Images for HARRY STYLES. ONE NIGHT IN MANCHESTER.

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Ahead of Sunday’s premiere, Netflix debuted the trailer for Harry Styles. One Night In Manchester. and never-before-seen images from rehearsals. The performance will be available on Netflix beginning Sunday, March 8th 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

The special features the complete first-ever live performance of Styles’ fourth album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally," filmed this Friday in Manchester, England. This marks the first time a complete Harry Styles performance will be available to watch globally again and again. The Netflix show is produced by Fulwell Entertainment.

Styles' solo debut album, Harry Styles, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim, topping charts in more than 50 countries globally. His sophomore album, Fine Line, was released in 2019 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, making him the first UK male artist to debut at number one with his first two albums. His latest album arrives March 6, nearly four years after his modern classic Harry’s House, the Grammy-winning Album of the Year for 2023.

Photo Credit: Netflix