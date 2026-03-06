Country Star Ashley Cooke To Make Cameo Appearance on MARSHALS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Sunday night, March 8, country star Ashley Cooke will make a cameo appearance on the new CBS series, Marshals, the newly launched spinoff to the blockbuster Western saga Yellowstone. Tune in at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network or stream the series on Paramount+.

Cooke will perform her solo-penned ballad “next to you” on this Sunday's episode of Marshals. Set in a bar scene, her cameo begins with a close-up shot of Cooke singing the track on the bar stage and continues as the scene unfolds.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, Marshals stars Luke Grimes, who reprises his Yellowstone role as Kayce Dutton. Amid a personal tragedy and with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. The show follows Kayce and his teammates, Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means).

Next week, Cooke will head overseas for her highly anticipated return to C2C: Country to Country 2026. After joining the CMA Songwriters Series at London's Indigo at The O2 (a star-studded songwriters' round hosted by Keith Urban), she'll perform at C2C in Belfast (3/13) and Glasgow (3/14), then circle back to London for a C2C performance at The O2 (3/15).

Cooke will also continue her recent arena run as support for MULTI-PLATINUM Jon Pardi's HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR later this month. For more info on Cooke's upcoming live dates, visit here.

About Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke first burst onto the scene in 2023 with her acclaimed debut album shot in the dark, and has since won a CMT Music Award (for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year in 2024), and racked up nominations for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Career highlights also include collaborations and tours with Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Parker McCollum, and many more. Last fall, she released ace, a nine-song project featuring the anthem “the hell you are” (a recent hit at Country radio) and the longtime fan favorite “baby blues.” Now on the road as support for Jon Pardi's HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR, Cooke will deliver her sophomore album later this year.