Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 12/9-12/13
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.
Monday, Dec. 9
Actors Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf from The CW's "Nancy Drew"; singer and actress Vanessa Williams guest co-hosts (n)
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Actress Marla Gibbs discusses her holiday television movie (n)
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Singer and actress Vanessa Williams guest co-hosts (n)
Thursday, Dec. 12
Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates discusses her new film "Richard Jewell"; singer and actress Vanessa Williams guest co-hosts (n)
Friday, Dec. 13
Actor Danny DeVito discusses his new film "Jumanji: The Next Level"; singer and actress Vanessa Williams guest co-hosts; "THE TALK's Merry Giftmas" with gifts for the home (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
