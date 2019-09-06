Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 9/6-9/20

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."





Friday, Sept. 6



Actress Patricia Arquette; actor Michael Peña; musical performance by The Bird and the Bee feat. Dave Grohl (OAD: 7/31/19)





*Monday, Sept. 9



Actor Sean Hayes; actress Kate Bosworth; musical performance by Charlotte Day Wilson (n)





*Tuesday, Sept. 10



TV personality Kris Jenner; musical performance by half• alive (n)





*Wednesday, Sept. 11



Actor Tony Hale; actress Alexandra Daddario; stand-up comedy performance by Noah Gardenswartz (n)





*Thursday, Sept. 12



Actor Ed Helms; musical performance by 5 Seconds of Summer (n)





*Friday, Sept. 13



Actress Melissa McCarthy; actress Elisabeth Moss; musical performance by Jakob Dylan and Jade (OAD: 8/6/19)





*Monday, Sept. 16



Actress Constance Wu; actor Neil Patrick Harris; musical performance by Sheryl Crow (n)





*Tuesday, Sept. 17



Actress Angela Bassett; actor Jim Gaffigan (n)





*Wednesday, Sept. 18



Actress Kirsten Dunst; actor Billy Porter (n)





*Thursday, Sept. 19



Actress Michelle Dockery; actor Max Greenfield (n)





*Friday, Sept. 20



Actor Josh Gad; actress Michaela Watkins; Ron Burgundy (OAD: 8/8/19)





