Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 6/28Â–7/5
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Friday, June 28
Actress Zoe Saldana; actor Jason Clarke; stand-up comedy performance by Kenny DeForest (OAD: 4/9/19)
*Monday, July 1
Actress Rachel Bloom; actor Christopher Meloni; musical performance by Rita Wilson (OAD: 4/1/19)
*Tuesday, July 2
Actor Armie Hammer; actress Amber Heard; musical performance by Middle Kids; Carpool Karaoke with Cardi B (OAD: 12/17/18)
*Wednesday, July 3
Actor Eric Bana; actress Billie Lourd; stand-up comedy performance by Emily Heller (OAD: 11/20/18)
*Thursday, July 4
Actress Laura Dern, director Alfonso Cuaron; musical performance by Beck (OAD: 2/4/19)
*Friday, July 5
Actress KiKi Layne; actor John David Washington; musical performance by Alec Benjamin (OAD: 1/7/19)
