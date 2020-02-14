Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 2/17-2/21

Following are highlights for 'Tamron Hall' for the week of Feb. 17, 2020. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Feb. 17: "Survivor Week," amazing stories of people who cheated death in miraculous ways, kicks off with the incredible story of a teenager who had a seizure and was saved by someone 5,000 miles away; plus an emotional meeting between the two teens; and a Motivational Monday inspirational talk with Bishop T.D. Jakes.



Tuesday, Feb. 18: "Survivor Week" continues with Dan Peres, a well-known former editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine, who details his decade-long addiction to prescription medicine. And former reality star Alexis Haines on her recovery from being a Hollywood wild child, convicted in what was known as the "Bling Ring" burglaries; plus, addiction expert Brad Lamm on addiction, recovery and ways to safely detox from opioids.



Wednesday, Feb. 19: A powerful story of persistence and overcoming injustice: meet the real-life inspiration behind the new ABC series "For Life," plus the impact of celebrities pushing for criminal justice reform.



Thursday, Feb. 20: Surviving the unimaginable - "Survivor Week" continues with kidnapping survivors Michelle Knight, who was held in captivity for more than 10 years, and Elizabeth Smart, who was held in captivity for nine months when she was 14.



Friday, Feb. 21: Meet two couples whose love stories started with a tweet and sparked the hashtag, #WeMetOnTwitter.



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" premiered on Sept. 9, 2019, and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019-2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. "Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





