Wheeling Symphony Will Perform Two Concerts Featuring Shara Nova

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will combine new masterworks with the old for their upcoming concert Her Voice. Taking place on Friday, March 20, the concert will feature Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings and The Blue Hour, a collaborative composition between five living composers and featuring guest artist and composer Shara Nova. Plus, earlier in the week, Shara Nova will perform a micro-concert entitled Penelope at Towngate Theatre in downtown Wheeling. The WSO Capitol Series is sponsored by WesBanco. Her Voice is presented by The Wheeling Symphony Auxiliary, with additional support provided by Daniel Young - Edward Jones and Emily Freeman Waters, Chris Freeman, and Steven Waters of Riverbridge Wealth Management.

“I have been looking forward to this performance for a very long time,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “Not only is the orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, a stunningly beautiful piece of classical repertoire, but we are bringing in an artist who I believe is on the cutting edge of contemporary classical music. Shara Nova is an incredible, unique vocalist who I think will mesmerize our audience, and I am thrilled that we will get to showcase her twice during concert week.”

Shara Nova, a three-time Grammy nominee, is a multi-genre artist whose songwriting and vocal performances have spanned indie rock to choral to baroque. She has released six chamber-pop albums under the moniker My Brightest Diamond, often touring with popular indie bands like Sufjan Stevens and The Decemberists. Shara was an original member of the Broadway show “Illinoise” directed by Tony Award Winner (‘24) Justin Peck & co-written by Jackie Sibblies Drury. As a composer, she has written works for choirs such as The Crossing, Conspirare, Roomful of Teeth, Detroit Women's Chorus, as well as The Detroit Opera's educational touring company, Oregon Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, American Composers Orchestra and the BBC Concert orchestra, among others.

Shara Nova's week with the WSO will start on Tuesday, March 17, with a special bonus concert held at Towngate Theatre. There she will perform Sarah Kirkland Snider's Penelope, a songcycle based on Homer's The Odyssey. Featuring a small 10-piece ensemble made up of classical instruments, drumkit, and electric guitar, Penelope combines elements of classical, folk, and pop music. The concert begins at 7 pm; tickets cost $35 and are available on the WSO website or box office.

Prior to the performance, the WSO will cohost Why Don't You Stay Awhile's (WDYSA) monthly meetup, Evening Buzz, starting at 6 pm at Towngate. Maestro Devlin will speak at the beginning of the Evening Buzz, with Logan Schmitt of the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission speaking on the civic engagement side. This collaboration is part of a larger partnership with WDYSA, which seeks to retain young people in the Wheeling area. The Evening Buzz is $10 for non-WDYSA members.

“WDYSA is so excited to partner with the Wheeling Symphony,” says WDYSA founder Spencer Porter. “The WSO is one of the cultural cornerstones of the Ohio Valley and is a highlight for people who are considering moving to the area. It's been an honor to help build the next generation of symphony goers this season, and we know it's only going to go up from here.”

Then, on Friday, March 20, the WSO will return to the Capitol Theatre for Her Voice. The first half of the program will consist of Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings; the second half will again feature Shara Nova performing The Blue Hour. Released in the fall of 2022, The Blue Hour is a collaboration between Shara Nova and composers Rachel Grimes, Angélica Negrón, Caroline Shaw, and Sarah Kirkland Snider. Named after the time between twilight and nightfall, The Blue Hour features the poetry of Carolyn Forché and tells the story of a life as it inches towards its final moments. The piece was listed in NPR's top 10 albums of 2022.

“This is going to be a wonderful week for the WSO,” says WSO Executive Director Marc Zyla. “Whether you prefer traditional classical music like Tchaikovsky, contemporary classical like Sarah Kirkland Snider, or something that merges classical with modern like Penelope, there's something for all fans of orchestral music. We cannot wait to see how it all unfolds!”