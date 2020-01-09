Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 1/9-1/16





"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").Guest Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0934Guests Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher) and musical guest Jon Pardi ("Heartache Medication," Album: Heartache Medication). (OAD 11/26/19)Guests Bobby Cannavale (Medea), Amber Tamblyn (Era of Ignition) and Christian Siriano (Project Runway). Show 0935Guests Will Smith (Bad Boys for Life) and Michael Cruz Kayne (The Exhibition at Public Arts, New York Asian Comedy Festival). Show 0936Guests Billy Porter (Like A Boss), Senator Amy Klobuchar (2020 Presidential Run) and musical guest Caitlyn Smith ("Long Time Coming," Album: Supervova). Show 0937Guests Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Guy Pearce (FX's A Christmas Carol) and Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You). (OAD 12/17/19)