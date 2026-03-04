THE OUTSIDERS, THE NOTEBOOK, and More Set For 2026-27 Season at the Saeger Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Saenger Theatre has announced its upcoming 2026-27 season lineup, which includes Buena Vista Social Club, The Notebook, The Outsiders, and more. The season will kick off this September with Jersey Boys.

Subscriptions for the 2026–2027 season are on sale now and can be purchased on the Broadway in New Orleans website. A seven-show package starts at $287, with an option to add "The Lion King" for an eight-show package starting at $322. Current 2025/2026 Season Subscribers will be automatically renewed into an 8-Show Subscription for the 2026/2027 Season on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Please check your email for details.

Broadway in New Orleans 2026-27 Season

"Jersey Boys" – Sep. 22–27, 2026

Disney's "The Lion King" – Oct. 21–Nov. 8, 2026

"Buena Vista Social Club" – Dec. 8–13, 2026

"The Notebook" – Jan. 26–31, 2027

"The Sound of Music" – March 2–7, 2027

"The Outsiders" – March 30–April 4, 2027

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" – May 11–16, 2027

"Just in Time" – June 22–27, 2027

Seasonal options include:

Dr. Seuss’ "How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" – Dec. 15–20, 2026

"Clue" – Feb. 19–21, 2027