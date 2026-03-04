OH, MARY!, DIRTY DANCING and More Set For the Ordway's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2026–2027 Broadway season has been announced at the Ordway in Saint Paul. The season will kick off with Dirty Dancing beginning this August. The lineup also includes The Music Man, Oh, Mary!, Waitress, and more. The add-on show is Legally Blonde.

With a Broadway @ the Ordway subscription, you'll save up to 20% off initial ticket prices.* Your savings only increase as demand for single tickets go up and prices rise. And that's all before mentioning that subscribers receive up to 10% off additional single tickets* to Ordway shows throughout the season! Learn more here.

Ordway 2026-27 Season Lineup:

Dirty Dancing: The Musical

August 12 - September 6, 2026

Mystic Pizza

October 6 - 11, 2026

The Music Man

December 8 - 27, 2026

Oh, Mary!

January 6 - 17, 2027

Waitress

June 15 - 20, 2027

Add On:

Legally Blonde

February 19 - 21, 2027