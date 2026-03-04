OH, MARY!, DIRTY DANCING and More Set For the Ordway's 2026-27 Season
The lineup also includes The Music Man, Waitress, and more.
The 2026–2027 Broadway season has been announced at the Ordway in Saint Paul. The season will kick off with Dirty Dancing beginning this August. The lineup also includes The Music Man, Oh, Mary!, Waitress, and more. The add-on show is Legally Blonde.
Ordway 2026-27 Season Lineup:
Dirty Dancing: The Musical
August 12 - September 6, 2026
Mystic Pizza
October 6 - 11, 2026
The Music Man
December 8 - 27, 2026
Oh, Mary!
January 6 - 17, 2027
Waitress
June 15 - 20, 2027
Add On:
Legally Blonde
February 19 - 21, 2027
