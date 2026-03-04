My Shows
OH, MARY!, DIRTY DANCING and More Set For the Ordway's 2026-27 Season

The lineup also includes The Music Man, Waitress, and more.

By: Mar. 04, 2026
OH, MARY!, DIRTY DANCING and More Set For the Ordway's 2026-27 Season

The 2026–2027 Broadway season has been announced at the Ordway in Saint Paul. The season will kick off with Dirty Dancing beginning this August. The lineup also includes The Music Man, Oh, Mary!, Waitress, and more. The add-on show is Legally Blonde.

Ordway 2026-27 Season Lineup:

Dirty Dancing: The Musical
August 12 - September 6, 2026

Mystic Pizza
October 6 - 11, 2026

The Music Man
December 8 - 27, 2026

Oh, Mary!
January 6 - 17, 2027

Waitress
June 15 - 20, 2027

Add On:

Legally Blonde
February 19 - 21, 2027





