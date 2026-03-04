KIMBERLY AKIMBO Set to Perform at Wharton Center in East Lansing

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is coming to East Lansing for its premiere in Cobb Great Hall next week, from March 10–15, 2026.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush… and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

The production stars, Ann Morrison, best known for originating the role of Mary Flynn in the legendary Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

She joins Marcus Phillips (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Gabby Beredo (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Max Santopietro (Aaron). Benjamin Camenzuli, Aidan B. Jones, Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon and Bailey Ryon are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of four additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Ryan Edward Wise. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington, and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.