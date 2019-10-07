Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 10/7-10/11





"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.Guests David Harbour (SNL), Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), and musical guest Lauren Daigle ("Still Rolling Stones"). Steve Gorman sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0895.Guests Kenan Thompson (SNL) and David Remnick (the 20th New Yorker Festival). Steve Gorman sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0896.Guests Ted Danson (The Good Place), Elizabeth Olsen (Sorry For Your Loss) and Diane Von Furstenberg (Liberty: Mother of Exiles). Steve Gorman sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0897.Guests Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Lucy Boynton (The Politician) and musical guest Les Savy Fav ("Let's Get Out of Here"). Steve Gorman sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0898.Guests Woody Harrelson (SNL, Zombieland: Double Tap), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Bobby Flay (Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors From My Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay). (OAD 9/26/19)