Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 10/24-10/31

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.Guests Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, Motherless Brooklyn), Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher) and musical guest A$AP Ferg ("Jet Lag," Album: Floor Seats). Terrence Higgins sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0902Guests Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath), Beth Ditto (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and musical guest Lauv ft. Anne-Marie ("I'm Lonely"). Roy Mayorga sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/3/19)Guests Senator Kamala Harris (2020 Presidential Run), Gloria Steinem (The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off) and musical guest Omar Apollo ("Ashamed," EP: Friends). Show 0903Guests Emma Thompson (Last Christmas), Taran Killam (Single Parents) and Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play). Show 0904Guests John Krasinski (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside) and Amy McGrath (United States Senate Run 2020). Show 0905**Thursday, October 31: Guests Timothée Chalamet (The King), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and musical guest Miranda Lambert ("Mess With My Head," "Bluebird," Album: Wildcard). Show 0906