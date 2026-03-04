K-Pop Group I-dle to Play 2026 North American Arena Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

K-pop group i-dle has officially announced the North American leg of their highly anticipated 2026 i-dle WORLD TOUR [Syncopation]. General on-sale starts Wednesday, March 11 at 3pm local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Kicking off August 2 in Hamilton, ON at TD Coliseum, the arena run, promoted by Live Nation, will include stops at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, and a major Southeast moment at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

From there, the group heads to Orlando’s Kia Center and San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, before expanding further into Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes. The West Coast leg features performances at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the Bay Area’s Oakland Arena, and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show i-dle soundcheck, access to the post-show send-off event, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

The announcement arrives on the heels of their latest single, “Mono (feat. skaiwater),” the group’s first new music in eight months. They will also release a major new project in May.

North American Tour Dates

08/02 - TD Coliseum - Hamilton, ON

08/04 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

08/06 - Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA

08/08 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

08/11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

08/13 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

08/16 - Palacio de los Deportes - Mexico City, MX

08/19 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

08/21 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

08/23 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

ABOUT i-dle

In 2018, the quintet—MIYEON, MINNIE, SOYEON, YUQI, and SHUHUA— released their breakthrough single “LATATA.” They have since delivered mini-albums and EPs, with their catalog seeing multiple #1 debuts in Korea in addition to seven Top 10 debuts on the Billboard World Albums Chart, vaulting to #1 with I Feel [2023].

Sophomore full-length, 2, impressively surpassed one million sales in less than two days, cementing i-dle as “the 5th highest-ranking K-pop girl group of all-time for initial release sales.” They have also garnered Golden Disc Awards, Asia Artist Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

Photo Credit: CUBE Entertainment