Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 10/15-10/22

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.



An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.



Tuesday, October 15: Guest John McEnroe (US Open), Toni Collette (Unbelievable) and musical guest The Hold Steady ("Denver Haircut," Album: Thrashing Thru The Passion). Terri Lyne Carrington sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 9/10/19)



Wednesday, October 16: Guests John Goodman (The Conners), Michael C. Hall (In The Shadow Of The Moon) and musical guest Midland ("Playboys," Album: Let It Roll). Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 9/17/19)



Thursday, October 17: Guests Gwen Stefani (The Voice), Bradley Whitford (Perfect Harmony) and Emily Spivey (Bless the Harts). (OAD 9/24/19)



Friday, October 18: Guests Anna Kendrick (The Day Shall Come), Kal Penn (Sunnyside) and Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones). (OAD 9/25/19)



Monday, October 21: Guests Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock), and musical guest Sam Fender ("The Borders," Album: Hypersonic Missiles). Terrence Higgins sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0899



**Tuesday, October 22: Guests James Spader (The Blacklist), Tim Meadows (Schooled) and Alison Roman (Nothing Fancy). Terrence Higgins sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0890





