Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 12/9-12/13

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Dec. 9-13. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Actor Adam Sandler ("Uncut Gems"); actress Kelly Marie Tran ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"); "GMA" kicks off a week of Christmas cookies with chef Sunny Anderson

- Actress Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"); cooking with chef Chris Morocco; a performance by Dionne Warwick and Aloe Blacc

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart ("Jumanji: The Next Level")

Actress Elizabeth Hurley ("Marvel's Runaways"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; beauty expert Grace Gold; a performance by the cast of "Jagged Little Pill"





