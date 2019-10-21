Scoop: Upcoming Guests on DAILY POP on E!, 10/21-10/25

E! brings fans even more custom content when and where they are watching with the introduction of new live daytime broadcast series, "Daily Pop." Hosted by Pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester, the program delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating Pop culture stories of the day. "Daily Pop" airs weekdays at 12p ET/PT on E!.



Monday, October 21 - "9-1-1's" Oliver Stark



Tuesday, October 22 - Panel Discussion of the Day's Hollywood Headlines



Wednesday, October 23 - Harry Connick Jr. on his new album "True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter".



Thursday, October 24 - "The Conjuring" Star Shanley Caswell previews the next "E! True Hollywood Story" on "Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence"



Friday, October 25 - Weekend Preview of Entertainment Events



Listings are subject to change.



**Denotes changes or additions.





