Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 10/7-10/11
Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.
Monday, October 7: KATY MIXON and TITUS BURGESS plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Tuesday, October 8: NATALIE PORTMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Wednesday, October 9: KAL PENN, KIRAN DEOL and MOSES STORM plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Thursday, October 10: NIKKI & BRIE BELLA plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Friday, October 11: JIM GAFFIGAN and ANTONI POROWSKI plus signature segments, games and sketches. (OAD 9/26/19)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.
Monday, October 7: KATY MIXON and TITUS BURGESS plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Tuesday, October 8: NATALIE PORTMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Wednesday, October 9: KAL PENN, KIRAN DEOL and MOSES STORM plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Thursday, October 10: NIKKI & BRIE BELLA plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Friday, October 11: JIM GAFFIGAN and ANTONI POROWSKI plus signature segments, games and sketches. (OAD 9/26/19)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions