Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 10/18-10/25

Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments."A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.AMERICA FERRERA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/3/19PAULA ABDUL and NICOLE SCHERZINGER plus signature segments, games and sketches.ROSARIO DAWSON and ZOEY DEUTCH plus signature segments, games and sketches.JUSTIN HARTLEY and LEA MICHELE plus signature segments, games and sketches.JENNA DEWAN and NICK OFFERMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Friday, October 25: NIKKI & BRI BELLA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/10/19These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions