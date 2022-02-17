Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, February 23, 2022
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE WONDER YEARS: “Country Dean” (114)
THE FAMILY spends spring break with Lillian's parents in the countryside, and Dean lies to his cousins about city life in Montgomery to impress them. Meanwhile, Lillian helps to settle a land dispute between her parents and their neighbors to impress her difficult-to-please mother.
Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.
