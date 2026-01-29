WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Greater Boston Stage Company

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greater Boston Stage Company will bring heart-pounding suspense to the Stoneham stage with Wait Until Dark, running March 6–22, 2026. This gripping new adaptation of Frederick Knott's classic thriller reimagines the iconic cat-and-mouse story for a modern audience, delivering edge-of-your-seat tension and a shocking conclusion.

Set in 1944 Greenwich Village, Wait Until Dark follows Susan Hendrix, a blind but fiercely resourceful woman who finds herself terrorized in her own apartment by a trio of men searching for something they believe she unknowingly possesses. As the danger escalates and the walls close in, Susan realizes that her blindness may be her greatest weapon, but only if she can survive long enough to use it. She must wait until nightfall for the truth to come to light.

Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes, who also directs the production, shares: “What makes Wait Until Dark so thrilling yet unsettling is how ordinary it begins, and how quickly that sense of safety is stripped away. This adaptation sharpens the psychological stakes and places the audience right inside Susan's world, where sound, silence, and darkness become tools for survival.”

The production features a fantastic cast including Jenny S. Lee* and Eliza Barmakian* sharing the role of Susan Hendrix, alongside Paul Melendy* (Roat), Bill Mootos* (Carlino), Mamadou Toure* (Mike), Amalia Tonogbanua+ (Gloria), and Thain Bertin (Sam, U/S Carlino/Mike).

Director Weylin Symes was so taken by the auditions for Susan Hendrix that he made the rare decision to cast the role with two performers. Lee and Barmakian will alternate performances of Susan, each bringing a distinct and compelling interpretation to the character. Barmakian, who is legally blind, brings an additional lived perspective that adds dimension to the role, while the collaborative casting process reflects the care and intention behind this production, one that promises to be a truly special theatrical experience not to be missed.

In conjunction with this production, Greater Boston Stage Company will offer two performances with audio description for blind and low-vision patrons during the final Saturday and Sunday matinees of the run. These performances are part of the company's ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusive design, ensuring a welcoming and engaging experience for all audiences.

The creative team includes Katy Monthei (Scenic Designer), Jeff Adelberg^ (Lighting Designer), Deirdre Gerrard (Costume Designer), Caroline Eng^ (Sound Designer), and Emily Allinson (Properties Designer). Stage management is led by Shauwna Dias Grillo* (Production Stage Manager), with E.D. Fitzgerald* as Assistant Stage Manager, and Kit Verweij as Production Assistant.

Performances will be held at Greater Boston Stage Company, located at 395 Main Street in Stoneham, MA. Tickets are on sale now at or by calling the Box Office at (781) 279-2200.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association

^ Member of IATSE/USA

+ Member of The Young Company

= Member of SDC member