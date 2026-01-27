 tracker
WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAMNET, & More Receive Nominations for 2026 ACE Eddie Awards

The winners will be announced during the ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, February 27, 2026 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

By: Jan. 27, 2026
American Cinema Editors (ACE) has unveiled the nominations for the 76th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television, documentaries, and for the first time in ACE Eddies history, shorts and digital content.

Notable nominees include Myron Kerstein, who was recognized for her work in Wicked: For Good, as well as Chloé Zhao and Affonso Gonçalves for Hamnet, Nathan Schauf for KPop Demon Hunters, Peter Chakos for Mid-Century Modern, and more. Check out the full list below.

As previously announced, the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, will be presented to two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee.  

Also previously announced, Kim Larson, Managing Director and Head of YouTube’s Creator and Gaming team, will be accepting YouTube’s ACE Visionary Award, and Emmy-winning editor/director Arthur Forney, ACE, and Oscar nominated editor Robert Leighton will receive ACE Career Achievement awards.

76th Annual ACE Eddie Awards Nominations

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

F1
Stephen Mirrione, ACE

Hamnet
Chloé Zhao, ACE
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE

Sentimental Value
Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners
Michael P. Shawver

Weapons
Joe Murphy

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Bugonia
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE, BFE

Marty Supreme
Ronald Bronstein
Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another
Andy Jurgensen

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE

Wicked: For Good
Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

The Bad Guys 2
Jesse Averna, ACE

KPop Demon Hunters
Nathan Schauf

Zootopia 2
Jeremy Milton, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Becoming Led Zeppelin
Dan Gitlin

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Stacy Goldate, ACE

John Candy: I Like Me
Shane Reid
Darrin Roberts

Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music
James Lester
Oz Rodríguez

The Perfect Neighbor
Viridiana Lieberman

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

aka Charlie Sheen - Part One
Ed Greene, ACE

Billy Joel: And So It Goes - Episode 1
Kris Liem
James Pilott
Steven Ross

Mr. Scorsese - All This Filming Isn’t Healthy
David Bartner

Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Official Girl
Evan Wise, ACE
Charles Divak, ACE
Jeremy Siefer
Jack Gravina
Benji Kast, ACE
Adam Goldstein
Jonathan Miller

Pee-wee as Himself - Part One
Damian Rodriguez

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier (Murder Most Finch)
Russell Griffin, ACE

Mid-Century Modern (Tee'd Off)
Peter Chakos

The Upshaws (Love Thy Neighbor)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear (Bears)
Joanna Naugle, ACE

The Chair Company (Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does)
Stacy Moon

Hacks (I Love LA)
Susan Vaill, ACE

Only Murders in the Building (The House Always…)
Shelly Westerman, ACE

The Studio (The Promotion)
Eric Kissack, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor (Who Are You?)
Yan Miles, ACE

The Pitt (6pm)
Mark Strand, ACE

Pluribus (We is Us)
Skip Macdonald, ACE

Severance (Chikhai Bardo)
Keith Fraase, ACE

Severance (Cold Harbor)
Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
*This category had a tie, resulting in four nominees.

The Gorge
Frederic Thoraval, ACE

Mountainhead
Bill Henry, ACE
Mark Davies

The Thursday Murder Club
Dan Zimmerman, ACE

A Winter’s Song
Yvette M. Amirian, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

The Beast in Me (The Last Word)
Shelby Siegel, ACE

Black Mirror (USS Callister: Into Infinity)
Tony Kearns

Death by Lightning (The Man from Ohio)
Joseph Krings, ACE
Anna Hauger, ACE
Michael Ruscio, ACE
Joe Leonard, ACE

Dying for Sex (It’s Not That Serious)
Laura Weinberg
Steve Welch ACE

The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)
Henk van Eeghen, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Conan O'Brien Must Go (Austria)
Matthew Shaw, ACE
Brad Roelandt

Love on the Spectrum (Episode 7)
Leanne Cole
Gretchen Peterson
John Rosser
Rachel Grierson-Johns

The Traitors (Let Battle Commence)
Patrick Owen
James Seddon-Brown

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (S24 E3273)
Jason Bielski

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Medicare Advantage)
Anthony Miale, ACE

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special
Paul Del Gesso
Christopher Salerno
Ryan Spears
Sean Mcilraith, ACE
Ryan Mcilraith
Daniel Garcia

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Bob's Burgers (Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening)
Stephanie Earley, ACE
Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death + Robots (Spider Rose)
Matt Mariska
Valerian Zamel

South Park (Twisted Christian)
David List
Nate Pellettieri

BEST EDITED SHORT:

All The Empty Rooms
Erin Casper, ACE
Stephen Maing
Jeremy Medoff

The Final Copy of Ilon Specht
Tim Johnson
Mónica Salazar

Gyopo
Mengyao Mia Zhang

The Second
Tony Zhou

Technicians
Lindsay Armstrong

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Luis Barragan - California State University, Fullerton

Evan Nowack - Chapman University

Keaton Schallhorn - University of Oklahoma




