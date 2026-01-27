WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAMNET, & More Receive Nominations for 2026 ACE Eddie Awards

The winners will be announced during the ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, February 27, 2026 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
American Cinema Editors (ACE) has unveiled the nominations for the 76th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television, documentaries, and for the first time in ACE Eddies history, shorts and digital content.
Notable nominees include Myron Kerstein, who was recognized for her work in Wicked: For Good, as well as Chloé Zhao and Affonso Gonçalves for Hamnet, Nathan Schauf for KPop Demon Hunters, Peter Chakos for Mid-Century Modern, and more. Check out the full list below.
As previously announced, the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, will be presented to two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee.
Also previously announced, Kim Larson, Managing Director and Head of YouTube’s Creator and Gaming team, will be accepting YouTube’s ACE Visionary Award, and Emmy-winning editor/director Arthur Forney, ACE, and Oscar nominated editor Robert Leighton will receive ACE Career Achievement awards.
The winners will be announced during the ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, February 27, 2026 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):
F1
Stephen Mirrione, ACE
Hamnet
Chloé Zhao, ACE
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE
Sentimental Value
Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners
Michael P. Shawver
Weapons
Joe Murphy
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
Bugonia
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE, BFE
Marty Supreme
Ronald Bronstein
Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another
Andy Jurgensen
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE
Wicked: For Good
Myron Kerstein, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
The Bad Guys 2
Jesse Averna, ACE
KPop Demon Hunters
Nathan Schauf
Zootopia 2
Jeremy Milton, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Dan Gitlin
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Stacy Goldate, ACE
John Candy: I Like Me
Shane Reid
Darrin Roberts
Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music
James Lester
Oz Rodríguez
The Perfect Neighbor
Viridiana Lieberman
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES
aka Charlie Sheen - Part One
Ed Greene, ACE
Billy Joel: And So It Goes - Episode 1
Kris Liem
James Pilott
Steven Ross
Mr. Scorsese - All This Filming Isn’t Healthy
David Bartner
Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Official Girl
Evan Wise, ACE
Charles Divak, ACE
Jeremy Siefer
Jack Gravina
Benji Kast, ACE
Adam Goldstein
Jonathan Miller
Pee-wee as Himself - Part One
Damian Rodriguez
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Frasier (Murder Most Finch)
Russell Griffin, ACE
Mid-Century Modern (Tee'd Off)
Peter Chakos
The Upshaws (Love Thy Neighbor)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
The Bear (Bears)
Joanna Naugle, ACE
The Chair Company (Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does)
Stacy Moon
Hacks (I Love LA)
Susan Vaill, ACE
Only Murders in the Building (The House Always…)
Shelly Westerman, ACE
The Studio (The Promotion)
Eric Kissack, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Andor (Who Are You?)
Yan Miles, ACE
The Pitt (6pm)
Mark Strand, ACE
Pluribus (We is Us)
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Severance (Chikhai Bardo)
Keith Fraase, ACE
Severance (Cold Harbor)
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
*This category had a tie, resulting in four nominees.
The Gorge
Frederic Thoraval, ACE
Mountainhead
Bill Henry, ACE
Mark Davies
The Thursday Murder Club
Dan Zimmerman, ACE
A Winter’s Song
Yvette M. Amirian, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
The Beast in Me (The Last Word)
Shelby Siegel, ACE
Black Mirror (USS Callister: Into Infinity)
Tony Kearns
Death by Lightning (The Man from Ohio)
Joseph Krings, ACE
Anna Hauger, ACE
Michael Ruscio, ACE
Joe Leonard, ACE
Dying for Sex (It’s Not That Serious)
Laura Weinberg
Steve Welch ACE
The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)
Henk van Eeghen, ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Conan O'Brien Must Go (Austria)
Matthew Shaw, ACE
Brad Roelandt
Love on the Spectrum (Episode 7)
Leanne Cole
Gretchen Peterson
John Rosser
Rachel Grierson-Johns
The Traitors (Let Battle Commence)
Patrick Owen
James Seddon-Brown
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (S24 E3273)
Jason Bielski
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Medicare Advantage)
Anthony Miale, ACE
Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special
Paul Del Gesso
Christopher Salerno
Ryan Spears
Sean Mcilraith, ACE
Ryan Mcilraith
Daniel Garcia
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:
Bob's Burgers (Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening)
Stephanie Earley, ACE
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
Love, Death + Robots (Spider Rose)
Matt Mariska
Valerian Zamel
South Park (Twisted Christian)
David List
Nate Pellettieri
BEST EDITED SHORT:
All The Empty Rooms
Erin Casper, ACE
Stephen Maing
Jeremy Medoff
The Final Copy of Ilon Specht
Tim Johnson
Mónica Salazar
Gyopo
Mengyao Mia Zhang
The Second
Tony Zhou
Technicians
Lindsay Armstrong
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Luis Barragan - California State University, Fullerton
Evan Nowack - Chapman University
Keaton Schallhorn - University of Oklahoma
Videos