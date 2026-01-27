WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAMNET, & More Receive Nominations for 2026 ACE Eddie Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Cinema Editors (ACE) has unveiled the nominations for the 76th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television, documentaries, and for the first time in ACE Eddies history, shorts and digital content.

Notable nominees include Myron Kerstein, who was recognized for her work in Wicked: For Good, as well as Chloé Zhao and Affonso Gonçalves for Hamnet, Nathan Schauf for KPop Demon Hunters, Peter Chakos for Mid-Century Modern, and more. Check out the full list below.

As previously announced, the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, will be presented to two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee.

Also previously announced, Kim Larson, Managing Director and Head of YouTube’s Creator and Gaming team, will be accepting YouTube’s ACE Visionary Award, and Emmy-winning editor/director Arthur Forney, ACE, and Oscar nominated editor Robert Leighton will receive ACE Career Achievement awards.

The winners will be announced during the ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, February 27, 2026 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

76th Annual ACE Eddie Awards Nominations

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

F1

Stephen Mirrione, ACE

Hamnet

Chloé Zhao, ACE

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE

Sentimental Value

Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners

Michael P. Shawver

Weapons

Joe Murphy

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Bugonia

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE, BFE

Marty Supreme

Ronald Bronstein

Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another

Andy Jurgensen

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Bob Ducsay, ACE

Wicked: For Good

Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

The Bad Guys 2

Jesse Averna, ACE

KPop Demon Hunters

Nathan Schauf

Zootopia 2

Jeremy Milton, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Becoming Led Zeppelin

Dan Gitlin

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Stacy Goldate, ACE

John Candy: I Like Me

Shane Reid

Darrin Roberts

Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music

James Lester

Oz Rodríguez

The Perfect Neighbor

Viridiana Lieberman

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

aka Charlie Sheen - Part One

Ed Greene, ACE

Billy Joel: And So It Goes - Episode 1

Kris Liem

James Pilott

Steven Ross

Mr. Scorsese - All This Filming Isn’t Healthy

David Bartner

Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Official Girl

Evan Wise, ACE

Charles Divak, ACE

Jeremy Siefer

Jack Gravina

Benji Kast, ACE

Adam Goldstein

Jonathan Miller

Pee-wee as Himself - Part One

Damian Rodriguez

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier (Murder Most Finch)

Russell Griffin, ACE

Mid-Century Modern (Tee'd Off)

Peter Chakos

The Upshaws (Love Thy Neighbor)

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear (Bears)

Joanna Naugle, ACE

The Chair Company (Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does)

Stacy Moon

Hacks (I Love LA)

Susan Vaill, ACE

Only Murders in the Building (The House Always…)

Shelly Westerman, ACE

The Studio (The Promotion)

Eric Kissack, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor (Who Are You?)

Yan Miles, ACE

The Pitt (6pm)

Mark Strand, ACE

Pluribus (We is Us)

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Severance (Chikhai Bardo)

Keith Fraase, ACE

Severance (Cold Harbor)

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

*This category had a tie, resulting in four nominees.

The Gorge

Frederic Thoraval, ACE

Mountainhead

Bill Henry, ACE

Mark Davies

The Thursday Murder Club

Dan Zimmerman, ACE

A Winter’s Song

Yvette M. Amirian, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

The Beast in Me (The Last Word)

Shelby Siegel, ACE

Black Mirror (USS Callister: Into Infinity)

Tony Kearns

Death by Lightning (The Man from Ohio)

Joseph Krings, ACE

Anna Hauger, ACE

Michael Ruscio, ACE

Joe Leonard, ACE

Dying for Sex (It’s Not That Serious)

Laura Weinberg

Steve Welch ACE

The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)

Henk van Eeghen, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Conan O'Brien Must Go (Austria)

Matthew Shaw, ACE

Brad Roelandt

Love on the Spectrum (Episode 7)

Leanne Cole

Gretchen Peterson

John Rosser

Rachel Grierson-Johns

The Traitors (Let Battle Commence)

Patrick Owen

James Seddon-Brown

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (S24 E3273)

Jason Bielski

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Medicare Advantage)

Anthony Miale, ACE

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

Paul Del Gesso

Christopher Salerno

Ryan Spears

Sean Mcilraith, ACE

Ryan Mcilraith

Daniel Garcia

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Bob's Burgers (Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening)

Stephanie Earley, ACE

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death + Robots (Spider Rose)

Matt Mariska

Valerian Zamel

South Park (Twisted Christian)

David List

Nate Pellettieri

BEST EDITED SHORT:

All The Empty Rooms

Erin Casper, ACE

Stephen Maing

Jeremy Medoff

The Final Copy of Ilon Specht

Tim Johnson

Mónica Salazar

Gyopo

Mengyao Mia Zhang

The Second

Tony Zhou

Technicians

Lindsay Armstrong

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Luis Barragan - California State University, Fullerton

Evan Nowack - Chapman University

Keaton Schallhorn - University of Oklahoma