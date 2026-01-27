Richard Dormer to Return for Season 4 of BBC Drama Series BLUE LIGHTS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Richard Dormer, who played Gerry Cliff in Blue Lights, will return for the fourth season of the Belfast police drama. The series will also see the return of Hannah McClean as solicitor Jen Robinson and Jonathan Harden as disgraced former Inspector Jonty.

Three years into their jobs as response officers, Constables Grace Ellis, Tommy Foster, and Annie Conlon are operating at their limit, facing a new threat on the streets that the police can barely control. Meanwhile, the murder trial of Gerry Cliff exposes a dangerous and long-buried secret that leads to chaos both inside the police, and across the criminal underworld. As they grapple with big decisions about their future, Grace, Tommy and Annie must find the courage to face the greatest threat they have ever encountered: the truth.

Produced by Two Cities Television and co-produced by Gallagher Films for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the multi-award winning show stars Siân Brooke (Sherlock, Trying) as Grace, Martin McCann (Trespasses, Hostage) as Stevie, Katherine Devlin (The Day of the Jackal, Vikings) as Annie, Nathan Braniff (Blue Lights S1-4) as Tommy, Joanne Crawford (Outlander: Blood of My Blood) as Helen McNally, Andi Osho (The Sandman, I May Destroy You) as Sandra, Frank Blake (Say Nothing, Normal People) as Shane, Abigail McGibbon (Ballywalter) as Tina, Dearbháile McKinney (Blue Lights S1-4) as Aisling and Andrea Irvine (Call The Midwife) as Nicola. The cast also sees the return of Cathy Tyson (Dune: Prophecy, Black Ops), who plays private members club owner Dana Morgan and Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Censor) as C3 INTELLIGENCE officer Paul ‘Colly’ Collins.

The series, written and executive produced by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and produced by Stephen Wright, Two Cities Television, and co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher, Gallagher Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

The producer for season four is Brendan Mullin (In Flight, Wreck S2), episodes 1-3 are directed by Angela Griffin (Blue Lights S3, Waterloo Road) and episodes 4-6 are directed by Sam O’Mahoney (The Wise Guy). The series was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. The executive producers are Stephen Wright, Louise Gallagher, Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson and the executive producer for the BBC is Nick Lambon.

Seasons one through three are available now on BritBox in the U.S, with season three available in Canada this May.

Photo credit: Steffan Hill, 2022