MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For 2026-27 Broadway at the Eccles Season

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced its 2026/2027 season, featuring eight spectacular productions, including six Salt Lake City premieres. This blockbuster lineup promises unforgettable experiences for theater lovers across Utah.

The season opens with the 6-time Tony-Award winner (including Best Play) Harry Potter and the Cursed Child inviting audiences on a mind-bending journey through time filled with dazzling spells and an epic battle. Following this magical start, Tony Award winning The Outsiders brings the gripping story of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family to life as they navigate loyalty and survival in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967. Just in time for the holidays, audiences will be enchanted by two-weeks of Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, the beloved classic that continues to captivate hearts worldwide.

Additional premieres, direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club™, an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to life. Then Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, a fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won World War II. Adding to the season’s emotional depth, the six-time Tony-Award winner (including Best Musical) Maybe Happy Ending offers a poignant and deeply human tale sparked by an unexpected encounter.

Rounding out the season are two timeless favorites: a new production of The Sound of Music, with its iconic songs and uplifting message, and The Great Gatsby, the Tony Award-winning new musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.





As part of the 2026/2027 season, two highly anticipated Add-On engagements return: Beetlejuice, the hilariously irreverent musical based on Tim Burton’s cult classic, and SIX, the electrifying global sensation where the six wives of Henry VIII remix history.

“Broadway at the Eccles is more than entertainment—it’s a live shared experience that brings people throughout Utah together and adds so much vibrancy to downtown Salt Lake City. This season’s extraordinary lineup, from new hits to cherished classics, ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With 9 incredible musicals and a blockbuster magical event like no other with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the live theater coming to Salt Lake City is better than ever," said Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain Region for Broadway Across America.

Existing subscribers are automatically renewed to 2026/2027 season, ensuring their seats for another year. Subscribers also have first access to the season Add-Ons Beetlejuice and SIX.

New season ticket holders will be welcomed in the spring. Broadway at the Eccles encourages those interested in becoming a season ticketholder to join our Waitlist for 26/27 Season Tickets.