Review: BIGRE / “FISH BOWL” COMPAGNIE LE FILS DU GRAND RÉSEAU, Peacock Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Compagnie le Fils du Grand Réseau brings their celebrated silent comedy BIGRE / "Fish Bowl" to the Peacock Theatre as part of Mime London. It is a story about three very different people who occupy the attic apartments in a Paris house.

There is a tall, thin man (Pierre Guillois, also director), a big man (Olivier Martin-Salvan), and a sexy blonde (Agathe L’Huillier). Their physical differences are ripe for comic potential, as are their living arrangements. In Guillois's flat, there are boxes upon boxes; for Martin-Salvan, minimalism and high tech are everything, with a waste disposal chute and a toilet that appears and disappears with a clap. For L'Huillier, pink is the primary colour - she also owns the titular fish bowl.

The scenes come thick and fast as these three deal with plumbing mishaps, misunderstandings, a communal party, rogue services, and a budding romance. The timing is impeccable and the reactions sublime. It's very silly, but it also has an emotional heart running through it as these three find a way to co-exist in the same space.

The company of BIGRE/"Fish Bowl"

Photo credit: Fabienne Rappeneau

Outside, the stars twinkle, a storm rages, and the sunshine offers a chance for the woman to sunbathe and the tall man to birdwatch, with inevitable consequences. Sight gags are relentless, and physical dexterity allows for some deeply amusing moments.

Laura Leonard's set allows for inspired choreography and special effects, including a jet of water putting out a pan fire across the room, various flying objects, and a video game duel that descends into a fight.

The choice of music to accompany the action is very effective, from the ever-changing playlist at a boozy party to songs like "Happy Together" (played over the depiction of a romance between two of the characters) and "All By Myself" (sung by one of them in a moment of self-dejection).

The company of BIGRE/"Fish Bowl"

Photo credit: Fabienne Rappeneau

Flowers, a rabbit, a fish, some stolen biscuits, a dinner that takes a hairy turn, and the antics of a buzzing fly at night offer plenty of scope for BIGRE /"Fish Bowl" to riff on the absurdity of everyday living. There's plenty of toilet humour, as well as dealing with the perils of house renevations, and even a moment when one of the three breaks up the trio by moving away.

Curiously, you become invested in the lives of these three misfits, despite their apparant inability to do anything right, and their constant misstepping. There is no dialogue, although Martin-Salvan offers a variety of squeaks and surprise screams for such a big man. The lighting by Marie-Hélène Pinon and David Carreira is quick to highlight and illuminate spaces to direct our gaze.

Each person's physique and appearance are key to understanding their character, offering the clowning potential and connection with each other and the audience. We laugh at them and with them, while hoping they have something of a happy ending. When it comes, the ending feels right - but then another scene is added, and although it's good for a laugh, it isn't really needed.

This is a glorious, inventive display of comedy clowning with the ability to engage and surprise.

BIGRE / "Fish Bowl" continues at the Peacock Theatre until 31 January

Photo credits: Fabienne Rappeneau

Reader Reviews

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...