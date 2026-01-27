Erich Bergen Joins Sarah Pidgeon in Ryan Murphy's LOVE STORY Series

Broadway performer Erich Bergen has joined the cast of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Deadline reports. The new Ryan Murphy series explores the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple and is set to debut on FX/Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The Boop! The Musical star will reportedly be playing Anthony Radziwill, a television executive and the son of Jacqueline Kennedy's young sister Lee Radziwill. Michael Nathanson, who recently starred in Broadway's Good Night and Good Luck, has also been cast as businessman Michael Berman.

The cast is led by Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Tony Award-nominated performer Sarah Pidgeon (Sterophonic) as the "fiercely independent" Calvin Klein executive, Carolyn Bessette. According to the description, the series "charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession."

The series also features Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Leila George (Kelly Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette), and Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina).

The first installment in Murphy’s Love Story anthology, FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis and Tanase Popa.

Erich Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the hit television show “Madam Secretary,” and for his performance as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the National Tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony Award-winning stage musical. On Broadway, Bergen also starred in the musicals Boop!, Waitress and Chicago, and has been featured on the television shows “Bull,” “The Good Fight” and “Gossip Girl” among many others.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas