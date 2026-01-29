22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival Set For February

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 22nd edition of the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival will be staged from 13th February to 22nd February 2026 at the India Habitat Centre, showcasing extraordinary puppetry performances from across the globe. The festival brings together artists from multiple countries, creating a space for multicultural interaction and exchange as well as world-class entertainment. An immersive and inspiring artistic journey, produced by Teamwork Arts and supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, the festival is hosted at the India Habitat Centre, offering a vibrant setting for this spectacle and pageantry of puppets.

At the heart of the festival lies a celebration of storytelling through puppetry. Each performance opens a doorway to a new world, as puppets travel from distant corners to the stage. Rooted in age-old traditions and shaped by contemporary creativity, the festival this year presents breathtaking performances from Italy, Korea, Bhutan, Turkey, and Albania, along with India's own celebrated master puppeteers, with productions thoughtfully curated for different age groups.

“22 years of celebrating puppets, music and passion at the very same venue. The stage is set once again for a magical journey across cultures, where strings, hands, shadows and imagination unite to create unforgettable memories, and the Department of Posts will unveil a special series of commemorative postage stamps on the puppets of India!” said Dadi D. Pudumjee, Festival Director and Founder, Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, and Producer of the Festival said, “Twenty-two years is not just a milestone, but a testament to Ishara's enduring vision. What began as a focused celebration of puppetry has grown into a dynamic, international platform that continually reimagines the form while remaining rooted in its traditions. Over the years, Ishara has supported and inspired generations of artists fostering dialogue, innovation, and cultural exchange. The festival's journey reflects its commitment to keeping puppetry alive, relevant, and resonant for audiences today and tomorrow.”