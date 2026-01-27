Jodi Benson Set to Guest Star in Season 2 of DISNEY JR ARIEL Series

Disney Legend Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the original 1989 animated feature film The Little Mermaid, will guest-star in Season 2 of “Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid," which makes its Disney+ premiere on Wednesday, January 28. Benson will play Marina Neptina, Ariel’s favorite singer, later this season.

The animated musical series inspired by “The Little Mermaid” follows young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed adventures with her friends throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica.

In the second season, Ariel and her pals discover a magical new undersea realm and embark on imaginative journeys through the beautiful Crystal World, meeting new friends like the adventurous mermaid Akiko (Kai Zen) and her crystal axolotl, Axyl.

The series also features the voices of Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel, Taye Diggs as King Triton, Amber Riley as Ursula, Gracen Newton as Flounder and Cruz Flateau and Elizabeth Phoenix Caro as Ariel’s mer-friends Fernie and Lucia, respectively. The season is also currently available on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand.

“Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid” was recently nominated for a CAFE Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program and for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Animated Series. Amber Riley has also been nominated for a CAFE Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program.

The series highlights the multicultural diversity of the Caribbean through music, food, festivals, fashion, language and folklore. Dr. Patricia Saunders, professor of English and hemispheric Caribbean studies and director of graduate studies at the University of Miami, serves as cultural consultant on the series.

Music plays an integral role in the series, with original songs inspired by the diverse genres of Caribbean music. The acclaimed songwriting teams are comprised of Anthony M. Jones (Tone), Sofia Quinn, Olivia Waithe, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and Rosemarie Tan. Emmy Award winner Christopher Willis serves as composer. Sean Skeete, dean of the Professional Performance division at Berklee College of Music, is the Caribbean music consultant.

“Disney Jr. Music: Ariel, The Little Mermaid: Crystal Cavern” soundtrack, featuring 11 new songs, will be available on Jan. 30 across all digital platforms. The series is executive-produced by Lynne Southerland and produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Jr.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy