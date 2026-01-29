Photos: GOD OF CARNAGE at South Coast Repertory

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

God of Carnage is now playing at South Coast Repertory, in rep with Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The Theatrical Event runs Jan. 23-March 21, 2026 on the Segerstrom Stage. Check out photos from God of Carnage below!

God of Carnage captured a Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy after its West End opening and received the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play. In God of Carnage, Reza satirizes parenting, marriage and upper-middle class dynamics in an oft-hilarious manner that is as cutting as it is clever.

In gentrified Brooklyn, a playground fight between 11-year-old boys brings four parents together to resolve their sons’ conflict. At first, diplomacy rules. But as each parent reveals their demands, the living room peace summit spirals into a riotous free-for-all of opposing parenting styles, conflicting personalities and marital tensions. A brilliant and biting comedy of manners (without the manners).

God of Carnage features Martin-Cotten (Annette), Vaughn (Alan), Dan Donohue (Michael) and Melinda Page Hamilton (Veronica). Understudies are Derek Manson (Michael and Alan) and Paige Lindsey White (Annette/Veronica).

Photo Credit: Scott Smeltzer/SCR