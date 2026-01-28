Court Hears Arguments in Michael Flatley Injunction Dispute Over LORD OF THE DANCE

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

According to the Daily Mail, a Belfast court has heard arguments in a legal dispute between Irish dancer and choreographer Michael Flatley and Switzer Consulting concerning control of the stage production Lord Of The Dance.

Switzer Consulting has brought a civil case alleging breach of contract and has secured a temporary injunction preventing Flatley from interfering with the production. Lawyers for Flatley told the court that the injunction is an attempt to "control and demand and dictate what happens in relation to Lord Of The Dance," arguing that Switzer acts as a management agent entitled to a fee.

The dispute centers on a terms of service agreement under which Flatley licensed certain intellectual property rights related to Lord Of The Dance to Switzer. In return, Switzer agreed to provide business management services, including accounts and payroll, for a fee of £35,000 per month for the first 24 months, rising to £40,000 per month thereafter.

At the Chancery Court at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, counsel for Switzer said additional time is needed before the case can be fully heard, citing a second affidavit submitted by Flatley that raises new issues related to financial management. Flatley’s legal team argued that Switzer recently restated its company accounts, attributing a value of more than £2 million to its licence agreement for the production.

The judge is expected to hear the case in full on Wednesday and indicate whether the injunction will continue. The decision comes ahead of the 30th anniversary tour of Lord Of The Dance, which is scheduled to begin at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 5 before touring internationally through 2026.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos