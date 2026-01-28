The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers to Co-Headline 'Southern Hospitality Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Genre-defying rock legends The Black Crowes have announced their massive co-headlining Southern Hospitality Tour with modern rock powerhouse Whiskey Myers, along with opener Southall.

Spanning more than 40+ cities, pre-sales begin Tuesday, February 3 at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, February 6 at 10am local time. For the first time, The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Whiskey Myers will also headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 17.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 3 at 12pm local time. Fans can sign up now HERE or HERE. Additional presales will follow including a Citi presale and Mastercard presale, beginning on Tuesday, February 3 at 12pm local time. The general on sale begins on Friday, February 6 at 10am local time at here.

Fans who sign up for the Artist Presale (powered by Seated) will unlock an exclusive new recording by The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers, produced by GRAMMY winner Jay Joyce.

The Black Crowes recently received a 2025 GRAMMY nod for Best Rock Album (Happiness Bastards) and their first nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They will release their new album, A Pound of Feathers, on March 13, before hitting the road.

With fellow Whiskey Myers co-headlining the bill, the multi-Platinum independent band’s live show will showcase fan favorites from their catalog alongside their latest record, Whomp Whack Thunder.

Southern Hospitality North American Tour Dates:

May 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

May 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

May 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

May 24 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amp^

May 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater^

May 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

May 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

May 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*~

June 4 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium*~

June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater^

June 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

June 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

June 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

June 13 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 17 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre^

June 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

June 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^~

July 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

July 18 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater^

July 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre^

July 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater^

July 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^

July 28 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

July 30 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater^

August 1 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater^~

August 2 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^~

August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*~

August 6 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino=~

August 8 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

August 9 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

August 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center^

August 17– Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl-

August 19 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

August 20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^

^ With The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

* With The Black Crowes & Southall only

- Co-headlining show with The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks & Whiskey Myers

= The Black Crowes only

+ Festival

~ Not a Live Nation Date

The Black Crowes Photo Credit: Errol Colandro

Whiskey Myers Photo Credit: Jay Blakesberg