DIRTY DANCING Sequel Moving Forward with Jennifer Grey Returning

Dirty Dancing is officially returning. After years of development, Deadline reports that a sequel to the 1987 classic musical is moving forward at Lionsgate, with original Jennifer Grey reprising her role as Frances "Baby" Houseman. She will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Jonathan Levine.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (Hunger Games) are on board to produce the film, which will be written by Kim Rosenstock, who also penned the recent FX series Dying for Sex. A director and release date have yet to be announced. Production is expected to be underway this year.

Released in 1987, the original film became an international box office phenomenon. It was directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, alongside Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, and Kelly Bishop.

The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous singles, including the Academy Award-winning Best Original Song “(I've Had) The Time of My Life.” It grossed over $214 million at the global box office.

The film also spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, and a made-for-television musical adaptation. In 2024, the movie was added to the Library of Congress National Film Registry, which recognizes films with cultural, historic, or aesthetic importance.

