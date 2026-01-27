Video: Amanda Seyfried Performs Impromptu Live Duet of 'Beauty Disaster' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





With The Testament of Ann Lee now playing in theaters, Amanda Seyfried tackled a completely different musical genre during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During her visit, which aired Tuesday, the Mamma Mia! star joined Clarkson for an off-the-cuff duet of "Beauty Disaster," the hit ballad from Clarkson's 2003 debut album, "Thankful." Watch the two performers harmonize on the song now.

Seyfried is currently starring in the historical movie musical, The Testament of Ann Lee, which sees the actress portray the eighteenth century Shaker leader. She sings several songs in the movie, which are a mix of original pieces and reimagined Shaker hymns from composer Daniel Blumberg. Watch Seyfried and the cast perform "All is Summer" in a clip taken from the film here. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Amanda Seyfried previously played the character of Sophie in the film adaptation of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, alongside roles in films such as Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and others.

Last year, she revealed that she is not interested in starring in a musical on Broadway due to her intense stage fright. "I think my plan was to do a musical on Broadway, and then I made the decision to never put myself through that—because to be honest, my stage fright is like, life’s too short." Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.

Photo Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBC