SHRINKING Renewed for Fourth Season at Apple Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Ahead of its Season 3 debut, Apple TV has renewed the comedy series Shrinking for a fourth season. Led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the new season will see the return of cast members Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Season 3 of Shrinking will premiere with the first episode on Wednesday, January 28, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday through April 8, 2026.

The show follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

In addition to the ensemble cast, the third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season.

The series is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals along with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple