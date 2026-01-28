Josh Groban Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters This Valentine's Day





This Valentine’s Day weekend, Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban will bring his live performance to the big screen in a new theatrical concert film, debuting as a first-run exclusive at select AMC Theatres locations in the US.

The concert film, Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel, will open February 13–15 across approximately 100 screens in 45 US markets, offering viewers a limited-run, cinematic experience designed for shared viewing. Additional theatrical dates will follow in select international cities. Tickets are available now here.

Produced by VEEPS Studios in association with TourDForce and Cinefromage, the film was captured at Groban’s sold-out performance at London’s Union Chapel. Directed by UK filmmaker Dick Carruthers, the theatrical concert film places viewers inside the intimate evening, offering a front-row perspective on the live performance.

“Union Chapel is such an incredible venue,” said Groban. “We wanted to create a show that felt truly personal and immersive, which the venue really lends itself to. Bringing that experience into theaters — especially over Valentine’s Day weekend — makes it something truly special.”

About Josh Groban

With a career spanning chart-topping albums, global tours, and stage and screen performances, Josh Groban has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and headlined legendary venues across multiple continents.

His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (7x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illuminations, All That Echoes, Stages (his first UK #1 album), Bridges, Harmony and his most recent release, Gems.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations, along with widespread acclaim.

His screen credits include Glee, The Office to Crazy, Stupid, Love and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Beyond performance, Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate with his Find Your Light Foundation.

In 2026, Groban returns to the global stage with a major world tour spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe, featuring a career-spanning production that highlights fan favorites from Gems and beyond. He will also embark on a North American co-headline tour with Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson. Take a look at the dates here.