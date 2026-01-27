Video: RAGTIME's Caissie Levy Performs ‘Back to Before’ on TODAY





Caissie Levy, who is currently playing the role of "Mother" in the Broadway revival of Ragtime, visited TODAY on Tuesday for a performance of "Back to Before" as part of the Citi Concert Series.

Watch the stirring performance and check out another segment where Levy speaks about the hit revival, looks back on originating Elsa in Broadway’s Frozen, and talks about receiving The Drama League award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater.

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and lush original orchestrations by William David Brohn—all of whom won Tony Awards for their work—Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production was directed by Lear deBessonet, with music director James Moore conducting a 28-piece orchestra.