Frankie Grande Returning as Host of MUAHS Awards Pre-Show

Actor, producer, and social media personality Frankie Grande will return to host the “Live from the Red Carpet” Pre-Show at the 13th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards, presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty.

The Pre-Show streams live on Saturday, February 14, beginning at 6:15 p.m. PT/ 9:15 p.m. EST from the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The MUAHS Awards Ceremony Livestream will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT. Viewers can stream the show live on YouTube and Vimeo.

“We are so grateful to have Frankie return to the MUAHS Awards. He has become such a beloved part of our MUAHS family, and his positive energy and vivacious personality always make the red carpet unforgettable,” said Julie Socash, President, MUAHS, IATSE Local 706.

Frankie Grande has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages, produced award-winning theater and film projects, and starred in hit series such as Big Brother and Henry Danger. In June, he released his debut album, Hotel Rock Bottom, with Casablanca of Republic Records. Most recently, he starred as Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at the Bucks County Playhouse and will return to Broadway this spring in Titanique.

The MUAHS Awards honor outstanding achievements in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists across multiple entertainment platforms, including Broadway, film, television, and more. This year, honors include nominations for Broadway's Death Becomes Her and Beetlejuice, along with Wicked: For Good. Check out the full list of nominees here.

As previously announced, Greg Nelson, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist, and Judy Alexander Cory, Oscar-nominated hair stylist, will each receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Michael Johnston, Emmy-nominated make-up artist, will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award. The Distinguished Artisan honoree will be announced soon.

Winners will be revealed at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Producers of this year’s MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) include IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.