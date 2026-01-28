The Colonial Theatre and Showroom Receives $1 Million Anonymous Gift to Grow Endowment

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Colonial Theatre and Showroom has received a $1 million anonymous gift to strengthen and expand the organization’s endowment, marking a significant milestone for the historic institution. Founded in 1924 and renovated in 1993 as a nonprofit organization, the theatre has positioned the gift as a long-term investment in its financial sustainability and future operations.

According to Executive Director Keith Marks, the donation reflects a belief that communities must play an active role in sustaining cultural institutions and that permanent financial resources are critical to their longevity.

“This gift is an extraordinary vote of confidence in our mission and in this community,” Marks said. “It reflects a belief not just in what The Colonial has been, but in what it can continue to be for generations. An endowment provides stability, resilience, and the ability to plan responsibly for the future—something every historic theater needs, but few are fortunate enough to have. We still have work to do for an endowment to provide meaningful stability, but this gift is a major leap forward in that direction.”

Income generated from the endowment will be used to help offset operating costs, support artistic programming, and preserve access to performances while maintaining the organization’s long-term financial health. Marks noted that the endowment will allow the theatre to plan more deliberately while remaining responsive to future challenges.

“This gift allows us to be better stewards of this historic building and of the trust the community places in us,” Marks said. “It gives us the ability to make thoughtful decisions, weather uncertainty, and focus on our role as a cultural anchor—bringing people together, supporting artists, and contributing to the economic and civic life of the region.”