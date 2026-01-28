Darren Criss to Host and Perform at 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Tony Award winner Darren Criss will help kick off Music’s Biggest Day as host of the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 1. He is also set to perform alongside his Maybe Happy Ending co-star, Helen J Shen.

Presenters for the first Grammy Awards of the day include Dave Koz, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Edgar Barrera, Jesse Welles, Sierra Hull, Trombone Shorty, and five-time Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam.

The ceremony’s opening number will feature a performance by current nominees Grace Potter, Israel Houghton, Lila Iké, Maggie Rose, and Trombone Shorty. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Spiritbox, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Zara Larsson. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Chair of the Board of Trustees Dr. Chelsey Green will provide opening remarks.

The 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and here.

Most of the Premiere Ceremony performers, presenters and host are current 2026 Grammy Awards nominees. Barrera is nominated for Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical; Bridgewater is nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album (Elemental with Bill Charlap); Cobbs Leonard is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song (“Church” with John Legend) and Best Gospel Album (Tasha); Criss is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album (Maybe Happy Ending); Houghton is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (Coritos Vol. 1 with Israel & New Breed); Hull is nominated for Best Americana Performance (“Boom”), Best American Roots Song (“Spitfire”), Best Bluegrass Album (A Tip Toe High Wire ), and Best Instrumental Composition (“Lord, That’s A Long Way”); Iké is nominated for Best Reggae Album (Treasure Self Love); Koz is nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (Just Us with Bob James); Larsson is nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording (“Midnight Sun”); Potter is nominated for Best Americana Performance (“Poison In My Well” with Maggie Rose); Rose is nominated for Best Americana Performance (“Poison In My Well” with Grace Potter); Shen is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album (Maybe Happy Ending); Spiritbox is nominated for Best Metal Performance (“Soft Spine”); Trombone Shorty is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album (Second Line Sunday with New Breed Brass Band); Welles is nominated for Best Americana Performance (“Horses”), Best American Roots Song (“Middle”), Best Americana Album (Middle), and Best Folk Album (Under The Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)).

Tune in to watch the 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Music’s Biggest Night will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

In 2025, Criss won a Tony Award for his acclaimed turn as helper-bot Oliver in the musical Maybe Happy Ending. Other Broadway credits include American Buffalo opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne (2022), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2015), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2012), and the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (2024).



