WICKED: FOR GOOD and More Nominated for Society Of Composers & Lyricists 7TH ANNUAL SCL AWARDS

The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced details for the 7th Annual SCL Awards, which will take place February 6, 2026, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony will honor achievements in film, television, interactive media, and musical theater music, and will include a special celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Rocky.

The Rocky tribute will feature a live musical celebration conducted by the film’s composer Bill Conti, who scored five films in the franchise and co-wrote the iconic theme “Gonna Fly Now” with lyricists Carol Connors and Ayn Robbins. The song earned an Academy Award nomination, reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart in 1977, and remains one of the most recognizable themes in film history.

The ceremony will be hosted by actor and musician Kevin Bacon and composer Michael Bacon, known collectively as The Bacon Brothers. A special performance by Melissa Manchester is also scheduled.

This year’s SCL nominees were announced December 17, 2025, and include many composers and lyricists whose work has since gone on to receive Oscar and BAFTA recognition.

Highlights

All five composers nominated for Best Original Score at both the Academy Awards and BAFTAs are also nominees for the 2026 SCL Award for Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film.

EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick, nominees for Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical for “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, are Oscar-nominated for Best Original Song following recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins.

Two SCL nominees for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary are also Oscar-nominated, including Diane Warren for “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless and Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson for “I Lied to You” from Sinners.

Spirit of Collaboration Award

Composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler will receive the SCL’s Spirit of Collaboration Award, which recognizes an enduring composer-director partnership. Göransson is nominated for three SCL Awards this year and received BAFTA and Oscar nominations for his work on Sinners. The film earned 13 BAFTA nominations and a record 16 Oscar nominations, including Best Director for Coogler.

Since their first collaboration on Fruitvale Station, Göransson has scored Coogler’s films including Creed, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Sinners. Göransson won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for Black Panther and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up.”

Previous recipients of the Spirit of Collaboration Award include Harry Gregson-Williams and Ridley Scott, Robbie Robertson and Martin Scorsese, Thomas Newman and Sam Mendes, Terence Blanchard and Spike Lee, Carter Burwell and the Coen Brothers, and Justin Hurwitz and Damien Chazelle.

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Stephen Schwartz, John Powell – Wicked: For Good

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film

David Fleming – Eternity

Fabrizio Mancinelli – Out of the Nest

Jónsi, Alex Somers – Rental Family

Dara Taylor – Straw

Sara Barone, Forest Christenson – To Kill a Wolf

Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary

Diane Warren – “Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)

Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, John Mayer – “Drive” (F1)

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – “I Lied to You” (Sinners)

Alice Smith, Miles Caton, Ludwig Göransson – “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” (Sinners)

Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson – “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” (Come See Me in the Good Light)

Nikhil Koparkar, Rammy Park – “The Hills of Tanchico” (The Wheel of Time)

Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical

EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick – “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Jack Black – “I Feel Alive” (A Minecraft Movie)

Stephen Schwartz – “No Place Like Home” (Wicked: For Good)

Jack Black, Jared Hess – “Steve’s Lava Chicken” (A Minecraft Movie)

Stephen Schwartz – “The Girl in the Bubble” (Wicked: For Good)

Blake Slatkin, Shakira, Ed SHeeran – “Zoo” (Zootopia 2)

Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production

Jeff Beal – All Her Fault

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Scott Frank – Dept. Q

Amanda Jones – Murderbot

Dave Porter – Pluribus

Sean Callery – The Beast in Me

Cristobal Tapia de Veer – The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production

Brandon Roberts – Andor

Dave Porter – Pluribus

Theodore Shapiro – Severance

David Fleming, Gustavo Santaolalla – The Last of Us

Antonio Sánchez – The Studio

Cristobal Tapia de Veer – The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media

Gordy Haab – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Wilbert Roget II, Cody Matthew Johnson, Jon Everist – Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune

Austin Wintory – Sword of the Sea

Maclaine Diemer – Wildgate

David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent

Raashi Kulkarni – A Nice Indian Boy

Greg Nicolett – Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches

Ching-Shan Chang – Laws of Man

Freya Berkhout – Ride or Die

Sara Trevino – The Map That Leads to You

Cameron Moody – Washington Black