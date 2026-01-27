Video: Prime Video Spotlights Female Leadership in THE CEO CLUB Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Prime Video has released the trailer for the highly anticipated docu-series, The CEO Club. The eight-episode season, with Serena Williams as one of the executive producers, will debut worldwide in more than 240 countries and territories on Monday, February 23, exclusively on Prime Video.

The docu-series follows global award-winning artist, actress, entrepreneur, and “Queen of Latin Pop” Thalia; former model and fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger; Market America | SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger; supermodel, beauty entrepreneur, and founder of Cay Skin Winnie Harlow; founder of Conteur Capital and wellness expert Hannah Bronfman; and founder, CEO and designer of ISA Grutman jewelry & Rangel, Isabela Rangel Grutman and legendary athlete and businesswoman Serena Williams.

Breaking barriers in their career and life, The CEO Club dives deep into the world of these trailblazing female CEOs as they navigate the triumphs and challenges of both their professional and personal lives. Redefining what it means to lead in today’s world, these women enter the next phase of their careers with confidence and clarity forged by life experiences. Shot in a docu-style, The CEO Club highlights each of the women’s individual journeys, collective camaraderie, and the power of women supporting women.

The series is produced by Blink49 Studios, with Tara Long and Nadine Rajabi serving as executive producers, alongside Nine Two Six Productions, with Williams and Caroline Currier serving as executive producers, and Amazon MGM Studios.