Video: Bob The Drag Queen Shares Special Connection Between MOULIN ROUGE and His First Broadway Show





Bob the Drag Queen is making his Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge!, an accomplishment that was a long time coming for the Drag Race icon. In the show, he is starring as showman Harold Zidler, taking over the role from Robert Petkoff.

Despite his knowledge of the stage show, Bob was previously unfamiliar with the original 2001 film in which the musical is based. "Fun fact, I actually watched the movie for the first time like three weeks ago," he admitted during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I had never seen the movie before. I saw the play twice before I saw the movie once."

During the interview, Bob talked about his long journey to starring on the Great White Way after losing out on parts as a young performer. "I went on a couple auditions and stuff. Got a lot of no's... No one told me that to be like a chorus boy on Broadway, you really got to be able to sing and dance," he said with a laugh.

Bob went on to share the full-circle nature of this production, which connects back to his first Broadway experience. "The first Broadway show I ever saw was Xanadu and there's a guy named André Ward who was in it... and then he's in this production of Moulin Rouge. He's in the first show I saw, and he's in the first Broadway show that I'm in," he explained. Watch the full interview, where Bob also discusses writing his first book, Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert, and shares how he came up with his drag name.

Bob The Drag Queen will star as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2026 for 8 weeks only through Sunday, March 22, 2026. Check out photos of the performer in costume here.

Winner of ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide. It's currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, The Netherlands and on World Tour.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Non-binary comic and actor Caldwell Tidicue, known as Bob The Drag Queen, first rose to prominence as the Season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since then, Bob has co-hosted HBO’s We’re Here (earning a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Television Academy Honors), launched the hit podcast Sibling Rivalry with Monét X Change, toured internationally, released an EP (Gay Barz), headlined a comedy special (Woke Man in a Dress), and served as Master of Ceremonies for Madonna’s Celebration Tour. Bob is also the author of the New York Times best-selling debut novel Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert.