Scoop: Coming Up on a Special Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Take a ride through the seasons in a special countdown of the greatest performances in the show's history. Watch never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of the UNMASKED singers from Season Six, while new hints and clues are dropped for those who have yet to be revealed. The Season Six contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two SUPER BOWL appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards. Play along with America's favorite guessing game with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Relive your favorite performances on the "All-Time Countdown" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Tuesday, Nov. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.TV's #1 entertainment show, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its sixth season, featuring all-new secret celebrities and the return of "wildcard" contestants CRASHING into the competition and upending the battle for the Golden Mask trophy!The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa and many, many more!With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to LEGENDARY athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues BURIED throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. THE MASKED SINGER ranked as the 2020-21 season's #1 primetime entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and averaged more than 10 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +84% lift from Live + Same Day. Last Thanksgiving, THE MASKED SINGER delivered a 4.2/24 Live + 7 Day rating and 13.6 million viewers, television's #1 entertainment telecast last season, and drove FOX to win its first Thanksgiving night in 10 years. In February 2020, its Season Three post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of more than 27 million viewers.THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and NICK CANNON serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

