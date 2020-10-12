Scoop: Schedule for FOX SPORTS THE SPRING LEAGUE on FOX - 10/27-11/18

See what's happening for FOX SPORTS.

Today, Fox Sports announces the schedule for its inaugural season of The Spring League (TSL). The 2020 TSL season will be contested at the Alamodome in San Antonio, beginning with Conquerors vs. Generals on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. Seven regular season games air weekday evenings on FS1, culminating in a championship matchup the week of Monday, Nov. 23.

Talented quarterbacks highlight TSL rosters, with sixth round NFL DRAFT pick and former Tennessee Titans starting QB Zach Mettenberger stepping into the pocket for the Generals. NFL free agents and Big Ten rivals will go head-to-head on the gridiron, with Ohio State's J.T. Barrett representing the Alphas and Michigan's Shea Patterson joining the Blues.

Former NFL head coach and one of football's most interesting minds, Jerry Glanville, joins TSL as head coach of the Conquerors. He will line up against a bevy of talented coaches: HC Bart Andrus/Generals, HC Ted Cotrell/Blues, HC Steve Fairchild/Alphas, HC Terry Shea /Aviators and HC Chuck Bresnahan/Jousters.

The 2020 TSL on FS1 regular season schedule is listed below. Broadcast teams and production details will be announced at a later date. All FS1 games can also be found on FOXSports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Date Teams Time (ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 27 Conquerors vs. Generals 8:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 4 Blues vs. Aviators 5:00 PM

Alphas vs. Conquerors 10:00 PM

Tuesday, Nov. 10 Jousters vs. Alphas 8:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 11 Blues vs. Generals 8:00 PM

Tuesday, Nov. 17 Jousters vs. Conquerors 8:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 18 Aviators vs. Generals 8:00 PM

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TBD TBD

For up-to-date rosters and latest news, visit The Spring League.

