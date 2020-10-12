Scoop: Schedule for FOX SPORTS THE SPRING LEAGUE on FOX - 10/27-11/18
Today, Fox Sports announces the schedule for its inaugural season of The Spring League (TSL). The 2020 TSL season will be contested at the Alamodome in San Antonio, beginning with Conquerors vs. Generals on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. Seven regular season games air weekday evenings on FS1, culminating in a championship matchup the week of Monday, Nov. 23. Talented quarterbacks highlight TSL rosters, with sixth round NFL DRAFT pick and former Tennessee Titans starting QB Zach Mettenberger stepping into the pocket for the Generals. NFL free agents and Big Ten rivals will go head-to-head on the gridiron, with Ohio State's J.T. Barrett representing the Alphas and Michigan's Shea Patterson joining the Blues. Former NFL head coach and one of football's most interesting minds, Jerry Glanville, joins TSL as head coach of the Conquerors. He will line up against a bevy of talented coaches: HC Bart Andrus/Generals, HC Ted Cotrell/Blues, HC Steve Fairchild/Alphas, HC Terry Shea /Aviators and HC Chuck Bresnahan/Jousters. The 2020 TSL on FS1 regular season schedule is listed below. Broadcast teams and production details will be announced at a later date. All FS1 games can also be found on FOXSports.com and the Fox Sports App. Date Teams Time (ET)WEEK 1 Wednesday, Oct. 27 Conquerors vs. Generals 8:00 PMWEEK 2 Wednesday, Nov. 4 Blues vs. Aviators 5:00 PM Alphas vs. Conquerors 10:00 PMWEEK 3 Tuesday, Nov. 10 Jousters vs. Alphas 8:00 PM Wednesday, Nov. 11 Blues vs. Generals 8:00 PMWEEK 4 Tuesday, Nov. 17 Jousters vs. Conquerors 8:00 PM Wednesday, Nov. 18 Aviators vs. Generals 8:00 PM CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TBD TBD For up-to-date rosters and latest news, visit The Spring League. FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. Fox Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports' digital properties include FOXSports.com and the Fox Sports App, which provides live streaming video of Fox Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, Fox Sports and social broadcasting platform Caffeine jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports' portfolio are FOX's interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, a licensing and commercial relationship with The Stars Group that created the FOX Bet sports betting platform and the FOX Bet Super 6 free-to-play game, as well as a licensing agreement that established the Fox Sports Radio Network. The Spring League enters its fourth season in 2020 as the premier professional football development league in the United States and abroad. Founded by Brian Woods in 2017, the League utilizes one central location for all of its six teams, providing NFL teams with an opportunity to evaluate players in one setting. Since its launch in 2017, The Spring League has seen over 100 players signed by NFL and CFL teams. For more information, please visit: https://www.thespringleague.com/.
