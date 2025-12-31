Jada Kingdom to Release 'Just A Girl in a Money Man’s World' EP in January

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Critically acclaimed Jamaican recording artist Jada Kingdom has announced her highly anticipated EP, Just A Girl In A Money Man’s World. A blend of modern dancehall, pop, and R&B, the recording is set for release on January 21, 2026.

In 2025, Jada released a string of singles, including “Can’t Tell Me That,” “Only You,” and the viral sensation “G.A.D.” Released on March 21, 2025, the track achieved commercial success in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, peaking at #3 on Apple Music’s Top 25 Kingston Chart as the highest-charting song by a female artist at the time.

Jada’s live performances throughout 2025 included UBS Arena in New York in May, a London set at the Soak’d Pineapple x SANDZ Ultra Weekend in August, and a headlining Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street Europe concert-event in Malta in September.

About Jada Kingdom:

In 2017, Jada Kingdom made her debut with the single "Love Situations." With 2018's "Banana," she amassed 6 million Spotify streams and 4 million YouTube views. Other projects include the mixtape E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize (2020) and New Motion (2022).

Jada Kingdom has garnered over 90 million streams on Spotify, 80 million streams on Apple Music and over 200 million views on YouTube. She has collaborated with an array of artists, including John Legend, Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna.